President Trump is learning the hard way that Washington and the swamp it exemplifies isn’t easy to drain after all. He is learning that if you take too many shots too early, no matter whether you’re right or not, you will be on the receiving end of one attack after another...
Read More
|
Comment
President Donald Trump created a media feeding frenzy worldwide when he openly accused former President Barack Obama nearly three weeks ago of ‘wiretapping’ Trump Tower in New York over a period in late 2016 and all the way to his taking office on January 20, 2017...
Read More
|
Comment