A Toast To Freedoms Passing

I raise my glass to the inevitable and pending death of freedom. I toast the idea that people should be free of the chains their own neighbors would have them wear if not for this incredible experiment in self-government and self-determination...

Maryland Raping its Community

Reckless politicians and the ideas of multiculturalism in their local school district are raping Montgomery County, Maryland residents. This is happening both literally and figuratively...

"The Apprentice" Season 3 Finale - After Party

Trump Should Go Old School

President Trump is learning the hard way that Washington and the swamp it exemplifies isn’t easy to drain after all. He is learning that if you take too many shots too early, no matter whether you’re right or not, you will be on the receiving end of one attack after another...

President Trump Meets With Members Of The Congressional Black Caucus

Trump Traps Leakers

President Donald Trump created a media feeding frenzy worldwide when he openly accused former President Barack Obama nearly three weeks ago of ‘wiretapping’ Trump Tower in New York over a period in late 2016 and all the way to his taking office on January 20, 2017...

The Bitter Michigan Spring

By Steve Gruber 1 week ago

It seems like we went through this last year. We enjoyed a burst of mile weather long enough to spoil us like winter was ready to retire only to have it plunge deep into the teens and colder and stay there...

